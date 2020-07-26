OAKLAND — Led behind a stellar pitching performance by Dylan Bundy, the Los Angeles Angels (1-1) handily defeated the Oakland Athletics (1-1) 4-1 on Saturday, July, 25, at the Oakland Coliseum.

In his first appearance with Los Angeles since being traded by the Baltimore Orioles, Bundy pitched a formidable stat line during 6.2 innings of work while earning the win. The right-handed pitcher only gave up one run and three hits while striking out seven batters with no walks.

He retired the first eight batters and held onto a shutout through the seventh inning until a Robbie Grossman single gave the A’s their only run of the afternoon.

Bundy content > everything. pic.twitter.com/5V3Z6APBHB — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 25, 2020

Justin Upton drew first blood for the Angels with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

A solid three-run fifth inning gave Los Angeles the insurance they needed to keep the game out of reach. Andrelton Simmons smacked a double into left field that brought Taylor Ward home and advanced Max Stassi to third. David Fletcher followed suit with a double of his own to score both Stassi and Simmons and give the Angels a 4-0 lead.

Joe Maddon earned his first win as the Angels’ manager following 30 years of coaching with the franchise from 1974-2005. He previously managed the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs before accepting the position with Los Angeles this past offseason.

Sean Manaea earned the loss for Oakland during his start. He gave up four runs while pitching 4.2 innings and recording three strikeouts.

Mike Trout went 0-4 at the plate, failing to reach base safely during any of his at-bats in the contest.

The Athletics host the Angels tomorrow, Sunday, July, 26, for game three of the four-game series. The first pitch is slated to be thrown at 1:10 P.M. at the Oakland Coliseum.