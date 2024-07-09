SANTA MONICA—On Monday, July 8, the city of Santa Monica announced in a press release that residents who has income that qualifies can apply for a $2,000 voucher that can be used at select retail program partners for an e-bike, bicycle, and/or safety equipment such as a helmet, lock and lights.

Approximately 90 vouchers will be available as a result of an Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant from the United States Department of Energy.

Eligible residents can submit an application, and recipients will be determined through three separate lottery draws on July 17, August 14 and September 10. Lottery winners will receive an email notification of their voucher award with instructions on how to redeem their voucher.

Residents need only apply once, as all applications will roll over to the next lottery and applications will remain open until the date of the final lottery.

Recipients will receive a compilation of bike safety resources, including the League of American Bicyclists’ online Smart Cycling course.

Vouchers can be redeemed at The Bike Center located at 1555 2nd St., Bike Attack Electric at 2904 Main St. and Helen’s Cycles at 2501 Broadway. The program is not a rebate program, where funds are reimbursed. Vouchers must be presented at the time of purchase.

“I’m thrilled to see the launch of this program that prioritizes equitable transportation solutions,” said Chief Sustainability Officer Shannon Parry. “Increasing access and encouraging active transportation options like bike riding enhances our progress toward achieving our climate goals.”

Applicants must be 18 years or older, a resident of Santa Monica and meet income-defined criteria.

For more details, including application forms and eligibility details visit the city of Santa Monica website. Online applications are provided in English and Spanish and paper applications can be provided by calling (310) 458-2201 ext. 2504 or contacting bikevoucher@santamonica.gov.