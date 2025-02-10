UNITED STATES—On one side you had the Kansas City Chiefs looking to make history by becoming the first NFL team to win 3 consecutive Super Bowls. On the other side you had the Philadelphia Eagles, facing a rematch of the team who defeated them in 2023. I know there are plenty of people who are experiencing KC Chiefs fatigue and I am one of those people. Sorry, you just don’t want to see the same team in the Super Bowl time and time again; it explains why so many people got tired of the New England Patriots.

The first quarter of the game was pretty even until Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts came to play sending his team to the first points of the game with a touchdown, putting the Eagles in front 7-0. As we entered the second quarter, the Eagles were still full steam ahead, but Hurts threw an interception, giving KC a chance to get back into the game. It was obvious Mahomes was struggling in the game, as he couldn’t get much momentum with his team, especially with Travis Kelce missing a crucial catch on a third down that turned the ball over to the Eagles yet again.

That missed catch by Kelce allowed the Eagles to kick a field goal bringing their lead to 10, with the Chiefs, still scoreless in the second half with just over 8 minutes remaining in the first half. However, the Eagles were not done as they managed to capitalize on Patrick and the Chiefs mishaps and score a touchdown bringing their lead to 17-0 and they still maintained the ball with under 2 minutes in the quarter. Wow, could the Kansas City Chiefs go into halftime of the Super Bowl with no points on the board?

The mistakes just kept coming, this time from KC Quarterback Mahomes who threw an interception to Cooper DeJean giving the Eagles more momentum with less than 2 minutes in the second quarter. Guess what, it gave Hurts an opportunity to place more points on the board as he connected with A.J. Brown giving the team a 24-0 lead as the game entered into halftime.

The first half of this game was a complete blowout with the Eagles holding all the momentum, than again this is Patrick Mahomes, so if he manages to rally his team and pull out a victory, as much as I despise the guy, I have to give him credit if he accomplishes such a feat. Now it’s time for the half-time show, and this is a performance that has not had everyone clamoring to watch in Kendrick Lamar.

Me personally, “I love the guy.” I think he’s one of the greatest rappers of the past 15 years. He is a lyricist, which is what I respect the most when it comes to rappers and he had so many messages during his performance that many who are not fans didn’t catch. Also it doesn’t hurt he had one of the biggest hits of 2023 with “Not Like Us,” and he just won Grammys for both Record and Song of the Year. Lamar kicked off the festivities with an introduction by Oscar-nominated actor Samuel L. Jackson before he went into a medley of his hits including “Humble,” and he did have an assist by singer SZA for their hit, “All The Stars.”

Of course Lamar couldn’t wrap up his halftime show without performing that inescapable hit, “Not Like Us” that had the entire crowd in New Orleans and everyone at home singing along. Oh, it was a moment absolutely. Was it the best half-time show at the Super Bowl? No. But Lamar did his thing and I respect it.

The third quarter of the game felt like a complete stall for me. The Chiefs came out and made some movement but still hadn’t put any points on the board with under 5 minutes remaining. The Eagles on the other hand were within yards from another touchdown, but KC and its defense held them to a field goal, bringing the score to 27-0. Mahomes and Kelce gained some momentum, but the Eagles defense halted it and then with less than 3 minutes in the game, a Hail Marry to his teammate, Devante Smith putting the team up 34-0.

I’ve never seen Kansas City perform this badly in a football. I thought it would be more muscle from this team of a titan, but the Eagles are running over them like its nothing. I’ll be honest, I slightly checked out after the first half because a steamroll of a Super Bowl is never fun to watch. This is the KC that I know, Mahomes managed a dagger from far out to give his team some momentum with less than 2 minutes in the third quarter. Mahomes did what he did best finally putting his team on the board with less than 30 seconds in the quarter with a touchdown. KC decided to go for a 2-point conversion, but it was a no go. So going into the fourth quarter the Eagles still lead 34-6. That means KC needs at least 4 touchdowns to tie the game. It’s not impossible with 15 minutes left in the game. The Eagles just have to not frazzle and cave in. If anything, they need to ensure their defense stays on the Kansas City Chiefs necks.

The fourth quarter kicked off with the first 5 minutes moving at a rapid speed it felt like. Yes, I will admit, it almost felt like not just everyone at home, but the players were ready for this game to be over as well. If no one scores with only 5 minutes remaining in the game, you can call it a wrap and the Eagles will officially get their revenge on the Chiefs. Well, it is indeed getting closer as the Eagles added a field goal to give them a 31-point lead with a score of 37-6.

Mahomes took a massive hit after the Eagles touchdown that led to a fumble giving the Eagles the ball right back. Yeah, that was the dagger in the game. The Eagles truly can try to run down the clock as much as they can and the victory of taking out the Chiefs from making history is over. I will admit I was giddy about seeing Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes looking so defeated, but I also felt sad at the same time. I guess I am indeed a compassionate person. Jeez, it seems every time the Eagles plan to kick they encounter a penalty. Not great for Kicker Jake Elliott, but he still managed to make it count pushing their lead to 34 (40-6) with under 7 minutes remaining in the game.

Mahomes tosses another interception, to CJ Gardener of the Eagles, but with a flag being thrown I don’t think it mattered, but it was apparent, the gameplay from the Kansas City Chiefs was crumbling. As the minutes dwindled it was obvious the Eagles were winning, but KC did try to put up a fight scoring 2 touchdowns in the process bringing their deficient to only 18 points. That was the closest the team would come as the Eagles dethroned the Super Bowl champs for the past 2 years with a 40-22 victory. Not a great football game I must admit, it has been a long time since we’ve had a thrilling Super Bowl, so here’s to Super Bowl LX.

Written By Davy Jones