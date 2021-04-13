UNITED STATES—While 2020 brought the sporting world to a lockdown, some of the world’s main events still managed to happen, respecting of course the strictest health and safety protocols. One of those events was the 2020 Roland Garros French Open, one of the most important grand slam tennis tournaments in the world. While it was supposed to start in late May of 2020 it ended up being pushed back to late September because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With strong advances being made to combat the virus, organizers are set on having the 2021 edition of the Roland Garros tennis tournament be played from late May to early June. While some of the top sportsbook websites around are already dishing out the initial french open odds for who might come out on top of the Paris tournament, let’s take a look at who could be leaving the city of lights with one of the most important trophies in tennis.

How Will The Tournament Be Played

The Roland Garros tennis tournament is one of the four major tennis tournaments in the world, so the idea of not having it happen is not one that crosses the minds of its organizers and sponsors lightly. In 2020 the French Tennis Federation was bombarded with criticism after making the unilateral decision to move the French Open from its traditional May spot to September, all while not consulting its commercial partners or the ATP and WTA. For 2021 both the French Tennis Federation as well as the organizing partners of the French tennis open are all in agreement for the tournament to run from May 17th to June 6th.

Following up on last year’s tournament health and safety protocols, for 2021 organizers are aiming for the chance to be able to host a broader amount of fans and attendees given the advances in the fight against the COVID-19 virus such as the vaccination efforts being done around the world. Every single person from players to trainers, organizers and fans involved in the tournament will be expected to follow the health and safety protocols to the strictest manner with social distancing practices, protective mask usage and thorough hygiene practices all in place.

Let’s Talk Favorites To Take The Men’s Crown

When talking about who the top favorite candidate to take the Roland Garros men’s tournament gold one name will always stand out above the rest, Rafa Nadal. To say that the French Open is Nadal’s darling tournament is to put it lightly. His 13 wins in Paris’ grand slam of course will always make him the first player that online betting fans will be looking for and who other tennis players will be looking to beat. Given the fact that Nadal will come into the tournament as last year’s champion can only make that much more of a favorite to repeat in 2021.

Last year’s runner up, one time Roland Garros winner and just like Nadal, considered one of the best tennis players of our generation, Novak Djokovic will also be a sure fire choice to make it to the final instances maybe even getting some payback against Nadal from last year’s finals loss. Two other candidates to definitely keep an eye on are 2020 US Open winner Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem and one of last year’s French open semifinalists, Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas.

And What About The Women’s Title Race

While the name Serena Williams will always be associated with women’s tennis excellence, times are changing and new up and coming women’s tennis superstars are beginning to leave their marks. First in line to be in line for tennis superstardom is none other than last year’s tournament champion Iga Swiatek. At just 19 years old Swiatek won the 2020 French Open without dropping a single set making her Poland’s first ever tennis Grand Slam Champion. Picking her as favorite in 2021 is a no brainer although she will face some tough competition.

Two more contenders to keep eyes on are Romania’s Simone Halep, one of the most consistent French Open participants with a championship win under her belt in 2018 and two second place finishes. The idea of a rematch against Swiatek who knocked her out of the competition in last year’s 4th round could easily be a show stopping match all tennis fans would want to watch. Last but not least, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka who already has three Grand Slam titles to her name with a win at 2020’s US Open as her last conquest. While her clay-court game still needs some work to be done to bring her to the top levels of competition in Paris, Osaka is quite a threat for any opponent.