HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On May 1, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department(LAPD) responded to a call of a burglary in progress at the 1800 block of Marcheeta Place. No one was at home at the time.



The call reportedly came in from the homeowner who received an alert from his ring camera. Surveillance footage captured an individual in a black BMW loading items from the home into the car. That suspect has been taken into custody.



LAPD indicated that there were at least three burglars at the residence along with a second vehicle. At least two suspects were in the home when police arrived at the scene. The one who fled on foot was captured with the assistance of a K9 officer.



Captain Robert Peters first told Los Angeles 4, that,



“We live in dangerous times, but we are doing our best to mitigate burglary problems.”



Aerial footage posted on YouTube shows the home located on a cul-de-sac, in a residential area off of Doheny Drive. The three suspects were described as being young men in their twenties. No identifying features were reported.