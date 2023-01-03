CHICAGO, IL—On Monday, January 1, Verdine White percussionist for the 70s and 80s band, Earth, Wind, and Fire, announced the death of his brother, and drummer of the band, Frederick Eugene White. He was 67. The cause of death has not been released to the public.

“Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie’ White. He joins our brothers Maurice, Monet, and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!,” Verdine stated.



Maurice was the founder and bassist of the Earth, Wind, and Fire. According to his brother, Verdine, Freddie was fourth in the family lineup.



In 2022, the band celebrated its 45th anniversary. White, was one of the original nine of Earth, Wind, and Fire. Freddie began drumming at nine years old and started playing professionally at the age of 16.



White played with Linda Ronstadt, and Donny Hathaway prior to joining his siblings in 1974, in what was referred to by many as, “The Golden Era.”



The band produced dozens of songs including hits “September,”, “Shining Star,” “Mighty, Mighty,” “Reasons,” “Shining Star,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “After the Love Has Gone,” and “Devotion.”



They won seven Grammy awards, and four American Music awards. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the Vocal Group Hall of Fame.



The band sold over 90 million albums worldwide and made the list of best-selling music artists, ranking number 60 in VH1’s list of 100 Greatest Artists of Rock and Roll.



Rolling Stone magazine called Earth, Wind, and Fire, “Innovative, precise, yet sensual, calculated, yet galvanizing,” and said, the band, “Changed the sound of black pop.”



