SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, November 28, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.0 magnitude earthquake transpired near Manhattan Beach at 9:30 a.m. with shaking felt across the city of Santa Monica the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. It was later clarified that it was a 4.6 magnitude earthquake.

Santa Monica first responders are conducting their earthquake protocols. Currently, no reports of significant damage have been reported. The National Tsunami Warning System reports there is NO tsunami threat.

At 9:35 a.m., it was reported that A preliminary-magnitude 4.7 earthquake occurred near Manhattan Beach. Pursuant to protocol, the LAFD went into earthquake mode, as personnel from all 106 neighborhood fire stations conduct a strategic survey by land, air and sea of their districts, examining critical infrastructure and areas of local concern across our 470 square mile city of Los Angeles jurisdiction.

At 11:48 a.m., the LAFD reported several aftershocks, and a second significant (preliminary-magnitude 4.6) earthquake off the coast of Manhattan Beach transpired at 11:41 a.m. PST.

Individuals on social media reported seeing smoke emerge from the region of El Segundo. A Chevron refinery is nearby where the smoke was seen emerging. There have not been any reports of significant damage in the area or significant injuries reported.

The earthquake caused flooding to erupt at one of the gates inside Los Angeles International Airport. Video captured water spilling from the ceiling into empty chairs in the waiting area. There were reports of shattered glass and broken windows at LAX as a result of the earthquake.