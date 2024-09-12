MALIBU—On Thursday, September 12, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake was reported in Southern Los Angeles. The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake 7 kilometers north of Malibu after 7:28 a.m. Data from the USGS indicate the quake was 7.2 miles deep. An aftershock transpired 2 minutes later.

Other cities that may have felt the quake include Agoura Hills, Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley and parts of Ventura. Other cities include Santa Monica and the Hollywood Hills.

According to reports, there were several aftershocks after the earthquake with magnitudes of 2.8, 2.4, 2.1, 1.8 and 1.5. There were no reports of any injurie or major damage as a result of the earthquake.

An earthquake is the result of seismic activity in the Earth. Earthquakes are the result of the sudden release of energy in the lithosphere that causes seismic waves.

One of the most dangerous earthquakes in California was in 1906 when the ‘Great Quake’ devastated the city of San Francisco. The other being the 1994 earthquake that took place in Northridge, causing significant damage to Southern California.