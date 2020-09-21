SANTA MONICA — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 rocked, San Gabriel Valley Friday, September 18, and tremors were felt as far as Santa Monica. No injuries reported thus far.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was centered less than two miles west-southwest of South El Monte at 11:38 p.m., with a recorded depth of around 10 miles.

The earthquake was initially estimated to be at a magnitude at 4.8, then downgraded to 4.6 and then to 4.5.

Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) tweeted about the earthquake and informed people to be prepared for aftershocks. If inside the house when tremors are felt, as a precaution they asked people to, “DROP, COVER, HOLD ON!”

In addition, they asked the public to protect their head and neck and take cover under sturdy furniture or near a sturdy interior wall. Furthermore, LAFD asked people to stay, “Away from Windows and Doorways Until Shaking Stops.”

People took to Twitter to discuss their experiences and shared tips on preparedness using apps that provide early earthquake warnings.

“It was really loud before the shake and roll in the South Bay,” said another user sharing their experience.

While others shared information, “Google it and you’ll find there’s an Android and iOS app links off Berkeley’s web site#earthquakeEarlyWarning #earthquake,” tweeted a user.

“Please carefully inspect your home for damage, including any natural gas or water leaks, and use flashlights – not candles – if necessary, for light,” LAFD said.