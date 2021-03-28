BEVERLY HILLS-Starting at 4:00 p.m on Friday, April 2, there will be a City-wide exemption for parking violations in Beverly Hills.

The exemptions for parking violations will include time limits, street sweeping, permit parking, and overnight parking. All exemptions will end on Sunday, April 4, at 8:00 p.m.

Safety-related violations and other violations that will be enforced include, but are not limited to, anti-gridlock, red zones, white zones, disabled parking zones, blocked driveways, blocked alleyways, and loading zones.

The City will accommodate parking in front of restaurants to allow for easier access for to-go dining in the commercial district. If you have citation questions related to an exemption you should have received, call 310-285-2196 Monday-Friday 7:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m.