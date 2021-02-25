UNITED STATES—Not everyone has disposable resources or access to an interior designer to easily change up their space. What’s more, renovating your house or changing up your interiors to exude sophistication, luxury, or comfort can easily put a dent in your wallet. Luckily for you, making your home look more expensive can be done within a strict budget. Thanks to the power of DIY, you can create a space that looks extravagant and upscale. With that being said, we’ve listed below a few DIY and low-cost upgrades that can instantly elevate the look and feel of your home.

Add an Accent Wall

If you have a room in your house that looks boring and lifeless, you can easily breathe life into it by creating an accent wall. The Spruce defines an accent wall as an interior or exterior wall that has a different design, shade, color, or material from the walls surrounding it. When creating an accent wall, be sure to pick a color or design that goes well with the existing decor. For something more luxurious, you can use wallpaper to create an accent wall without having to shell out a ton of cash.

Change Your Bathroom Fixtures

You don’t need to completely remodel your bathroom to make it look more chic. Changing your fixtures is more than enough to make your bathroom look like it was a project of a professional designer. For one, you can switch the faucets, toilet flush handles, and cabinet handles with fixtures made of extravagant copper for that vintage feel. Additionally, you can also opt to integrate smart technology into your bathroom by purchasing smart showerheads that have features such as water-saving nozzles and LED lights. Changing your old showerhead can instantly fix any water pressure issues and will improve your showering experience, claims HomeServe Living. However, if your water pressure issues are still prevalent despite changing your shower fixtures, it might be time to bring in a professional to do a thorough check on your pipes.

Upcycle Thrifted Items

Simply put, upcycling is when you transform old and discarded objects into something of higher quality and value. Something as simple as decorating old cans and turning them into planters is already an upcycling project. If you don’t think that what you have lying around can be used for an upcycling project, you can look through thrift shops and online vintage stores to search for thrifted items that fit your home aesthetic. Then you can breathe life into the items you choose by simply repainting them or breaking them down and completely turning them into something new.

Carefully Choose Window Treatments

A lot of high-end and expensive homes have high windows which fill the room with flattering natural light. For this reason, you should be smart when it comes to choosing window treatments. You don’t want to just install a curtain and call it a day. Go the extra mile and look at other window treatments, such as blinds or shades. These make your windows look unconventional and unique. In addition, Homedit advises that you should hang your window treatments just below the ceiling. Doing so tricks the eye of the viewer and draws it upward, making your windows look larger than they actually are.

Before you go to your local Lowe’s or Home Depot, be sure to figure out first which DIY project will elevate your home the most. Also, don’t forget to get yourself some safety equipment. You wouldn’t want to compromise your safety just so you can make your home look good.