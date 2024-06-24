WESTWOOD—On Friday, June 21, the Los Angeles County District Attorney announced today that Edan On, 18, a counter-protestor at a pro-Palestinian demonstration at UCLA on April 30, has been referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for misdemeanor filing consideration.

“Our office has completed a thorough review of the incident involving Mr. Edan On who allegedly assaulted another protestor,” District Attorney Gascón said. “We cannot establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. On’s conduct directly caused the victim’s injury. There is no evidence to suggest that Mr. On was working in collaboration with any other individuals; and our investigation found no proof of conspiracy or any organized effort by Mr. On related to the incident.

Given these factors, we believe that the appropriate course of action is to refer the matter to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, which will consider misdemeanor filing. This referral aligns with our commitment to applying the law fairly and ensuring that justice is served based on the available evidence.”

On April 30, at approximately 11:30 p.m., counter-protestors started dismantling a barricade surrounding a pro-Palestinian encampment. Clashes between the two groups escalated into violence. The victim arrived at the encampment at UCLA Royce Quad around the same time to support the pro-Palestinian encampment.

On allegedly assaulted the victim between 12:30 to 1:30 a.m. during the clash between the protestors. Aside from the known victim, no other victim or witness reported a crime involving On to law enforcement.

One other matter involving the UCLA demonstration was presented to the office and is currently under review. The case is being investigated by the University of California Los Angeles Police Department.