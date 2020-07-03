STUDIO CITY—The Eden Theater Company announced their next project titled “The Living Room Plays,” which will premiere virtually on Thursday, July 16.

The company is a female-led organization that seeks to produce ambitious and diverse stories with total transparency. Key values include: innovation, collaboration, diversity and excellence.

With the advancing pressures of the novel COVID-19 virus, Eden created an installment of “room plays” in which the artists would get together in one singular area to tell a story that would then be broadcasted through ZOOM.

“By utilizing technology to continue ETC’s mission of dismantling the idea of otherness, this storytelling enables us to reflect on the experiences of all in our community during our time apart from one another, or at those moments we come together,” they state.

The production will tell three different stories: “Snapped-shot,” a post-apocalyptic story, “First Day,” a lesson on art history and “The Pedicure,” a story set in New York 243 days into quarantine.

The evening will begin at 8 p.m. and people can R.S.V.P through their website. From their, they can watch the show through the company’s Facebook page. Eden has asked for those who watch to donate directly to the Equal Justice Initiative, the organization that the show has been dedicated to.