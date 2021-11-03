LAKE BALBOA—George Gascón, the Los Angeles County District Attorney, announced on, November 1, that Efferin Deans, 55, a resident of Lake Balboa, was indicted for pretending to be a licensed attorney-at-law and offering legal assistance in personal injury, family law, and other legal services.

“Practicing law without a license is illegal in California, unfair to the unsuspecting client, and can cause irreparable harm to the client’s case,” District Attorney Gascón said.

The defendant faces three counts each of practicing law without being a State Bar member and grand theft, following a prior conviction. Deans is also charged with two counts each of making bogus documentary evidence and one count of lying under oath by declaration.

The defendant is scheduled to appear in court on November 1 in the Foltz Criminal Justice Center Department 30. The case was filed on October 27.

Deans is accused of pretending to own The Law Offices of Deans & Associates in Canoga Park and of filing court documents stating he was licensed to work as an attorney. Deans allegedly gave court employees and victims business cards and other material representing himself as an attorney.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim, in this case, should call the Consumer Protection hotline at (213) 974-1452.