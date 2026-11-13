SANTA MONICA—On November 12, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office issued a press release announcing charges against eight individuals. $177,233.77 in CalWORKs and Cal Fresh benefits were intended to provide food, housing, employment, clothing, medical, and utility assistance from the Los Angeles Department of Public Social Services (DPSS).

Ogi Buyan of Santa Monica received a total of $47,059.77 in CalWORKs cash aid, Cal Fresh, and Housing Assistance between September 30, 2019, and August 12, 2023.

Buyan was charged with one felony count of aid by misrepresentation over $950 and seven counts of perjury by false application for aid.

Buyan reported under penalty of perjury in multiple documents for eligibility that she had less than $100 balance in her checking and savings accounts. Buyan’s combined monthly balance ranged from $60,000 to over $1 million.

Rana Salimon, of San Dimas reportedly similarly received $23,255 in aid, while owning a home in Menefee valued at $611,100. Salimon received unreported rental income between $3,200-$3,600 per month.

Jafar and Adrineh Abdi, of Glendale under penalty of perjury claimed no income while Jafar was earning over $165,000 in his full-time job at a local college. The couple also owned a home valued at $979,000 that they used as a rental property that brought in $4,825 per month. Jafar and Adrineh Abdi are charged with one felony count of aid by misrepresentation over $950. Jafar Abdi is charged with four felony counts of perjury, and Adrineh Abdi is charged with three felony counts of perjury.

Hasmik Hovhannisyan) and Hayk Grigoryan, obtained $38,630 in CalWORKs and CalFresh benefits between March 3, 2023, and Feb. 27, 2025. The couple owned a local bakery in Los Angeles while claiming no income. They received $115,055 in corporate income between 2022 and 2024. Each of them is charged with one felony count of misrepresentation of aid and four felony counts of perjury.

Nadya Davis of Inglewood is being charged with one felony count of aid by misrepresentation over $950 and five felony counts of perjury by false application for aid. She claimed little to no income while working for the State of California Employment Development Department with monthly income ranging from $4,500 to $5,980.

Nyeisha Nicole Taylor Los Angeles is accused of receiving $17,634 in CalWORKs and CalFresh benefits between Nov 6, 2021, and Aug. 22, 2022. She claimed she was unemployed. She was hired by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority in January 2022. She is charged with one felony count of misrepresentation of aid, and two felony counts of perjury.

A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for Dec. 11 in Department 41 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center for the felony counts listed above. There were six others charged with identity theft crimes for obtaining aid under another person’s name. More information is available on the press release.

LA County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman, spoke out regarding fraudulent welfare claims asserting that, “Public benefits are a lifeline for struggling families, not free cash for fraudsters…”