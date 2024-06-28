HOLLYWOOD—It was only a matter of time before EJ’s little secret involving Jude was exposed on “Days of Our Lives.” I was certain that Kristen DiMera would discover EJ’s big lie first, but nope, it was Stefan and he’s using that to his advantage. I don’t get how people can keep such a life-changing secret for themselves and not think of the ramifications because the truth always comes to light at some point.

How can EJ be so stupid, reckless or both to leave a paternity letter in a safe that anyone in the family could easily access? That just makes absolutely no sense at all, and now EJ is forced to do Stefan’s bidding. Why? He wants Gabi bounced from prison for murdering Li, which we all know she did not, I’m still waiting for “Days” to spill the truth to us on who killed Li. EJ was forced to beg Paulina for his job back, and with the trolls taunting her.

Paulina and EJ managed to break bread at Chanel and Johnny’s going away party. Yes, two more people are leaving Salem. To be honest A LOT OF PEOPLE have left Salem lately. I mean Harris left town to go look for Megan (and that had to be the worst sendoff for a character I can think of in years). Did I feel anything, not at all, which makes me suspect Ava could be next to vacate considering Tripp has already left town. What is there left for her to do? Lucas left Salem to go spend time with Will and Allie in Phoenix, so he’s out, also.

Johnny and Chanel have a bit of jitters about leaving their family, but Paulina and Abe got a surprise with Lani and Eli returning to the town with the twins to celebrate Juneteenth and their anniversary. I’m hoping Lani and Eli stick around; their presence could be used for Paulina, Abe and Julie. However, those two were not the only ones to return to Salem, as Jack Deveraux made his return as well.

Jack’s sudden arrival threw off Julie and Chad who were busy dealing with the news involving Clyde dropping serious tea that Abigail is alive. At first I thought it was a farce, but now I suspect it to be very true, but I am waiting for the explanation. We saw Abigail’s body, so how could she survive such an attack. We got some serious teases, as Julie and Chad visited Chicago to get their hands on a safe deposit box with video of a blond woman in a cell/room. The footage was grainy so Chad and Julie couldn’t tell if it was actually Abigail or not, but it definitely is pointing in that direction.

Happy to see it because Chad has a storyline once again as the character hasn’t been doing much since her demise nearly two years ago. Holly and Tate, who cares, these two are constantly sneaking off and pulling off every trick in the book to try to stay mum about their relationship it is so obvious. Just tell your parents already that you all want to be together and let the cards fall as they will. Brady and Theresa continued to dance around their relationship, until Brady realized Theresa is bad news, but if he only knew she was secretly pining after him.

Too bad Theresa is so worried about money because it will ultimately be her downfall. Bonnie overheard her saying some things about Xander and Leo also questioned Konstantin holding HER hostage. The dots are started to be connected people and with Alex getting down on one knee and proposing marriage, it is obvious the truth about Xander being Victor’s true heir will be exposed at the nuptials and Theresa will get a taste of her own medicine.

Speaking of Leo, he decided to pay Diana a visit behind bars where she is not getting the mother of the year award anytime soon, but it was nice to see Leo unleash a bit on his mother. He pointed the finger at her parenting that has shaped him into the man that he is today, but perhaps Dr. Marlena Evans will be able to change that.

Back to the DiMera clan, EJ spilled to Nicole that he caught her and Eric sharing a kiss and the duo promised no more secrets, but with Stefan poking that dagger every chance he gets it is only a matter of time before the truth comes out and EJ is forced to face the music in epic fashion. Kristen is holding the DiMera Enterprises CEO position, which EJ was not pleased to learn about and if there is one thing we know, EJ being put into a corner can be very dangerous for the residents of Salem.

I’m more convinced now than ever before, Eric and Nicole will dash off into the sunset once the truth about Jude is exposed, so it makes me wonder with so many faces leaving Salem, what faces from the past could we see return and drive some narrative for the town full of surprising twists all the time?