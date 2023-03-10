HOLLYWOOD HILLS— An armed robbery was reported at El Jocoreño restaurant at 910 North Western Boulevard on Thursday, March 9, Citizen reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call at 2:29 p.m., that the restaurant was robbed at gunpoint, LAPD Officer Tony Im told Canyon News. At 2:14 p.m, a suspect – described as a White male, six foot tall, wearing a black and green checkered shirt and holding a large black bag – reportedly entered the business, brandished a blue-steel handgun and stole cash. The suspect then fled on foot heading westbound on Lemon Grove Avenue.

No injuries were reported, Officer Im confirmed.

If you have any information regarding this incident and/or the suspect, please call LAPD Wilshire Community Station at (213) 473-0476.