BEL AIR—A home invasion in Bel Air that occurred on Friday, April 28, left an elderly couple injured.

Just before 1 a.m. that day three to four masked suspects entered the residence located on the 1300 block of Casiano Road. The couple was watching TV when the suspects ransacked the home and tied the couple up. The victims are said to be a woman in her 60’s and a man in 70’s. They were both found with bruises. According to reports the male victim was struck several times in the head during the invasion which lasted more than an hour.

The couple’s son later arrived at the scene and discovered his parents. Both police and paramedics were on their way to the scene. They sustained non-life threatening injuries and were not required to be transported for medical attention.

According to investigators the suspects got away with a large amount of cash but did not disclose the exact amount that was taken.

The suspects have not been found and police are currently investigating the case. They are looking through the neighborhood to see if anyone has surveillance video of the attackers.

The suspects have been described as all male but other information that could help identify them has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.