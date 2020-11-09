UNITED STATES−A large influx of voter fraud took place between Tuesday, November 3, and Wednesday, November 4. The state of Michigan received over 200,000 ballots for Biden overnight. News reports show Wisconsin had a surge of votes as well.

Michigan was not the only state that had a drastic change in voter counts between November 3 and November 4. News reports reveal 89 percent of the voter counts for Milwaukee, Kenosha, a Brown Counties in Wisconsin took place by 6:23 a.m. Wednesday, November 4.

State Assembly Speaker, Robin Vos (R-WI) issued the following statement in a November 6, press release.

“I am directing the committee to use its investigatory powers under Wisconsin SS 13.31 to immediately review how the election was administered. With concerns surfacing about mail-In ballot dumps and voter fraud, Wisconsin citizens deserve to know their vote counted. There should be no question as to whether the vote was fair and legitimate, and there must be absolute certainty that the impending recount finds any and all irregularities,” Vos stated.

https://www.facebook.com/SpeakerVos/posts/3450784281637315

Ballot counting begins at 8:00 p.m. election night. Some states reportedly had election workers staying in place counting ballots until all votes were counted. For some of the states, the numbers did not change overnight. The counters called it a night at 10:00 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. and resumed counting the next day.

Each state is not complying with the same set of rules for the mail-in ballots. Ballotpedia has the absentee/mail-in voting procedure modifications for the 2020 general election readily available on their website.

Michigan and Wisconsin are not the only states being investigated over an incident of possible voter fraud that occurred on November 4. Postal workers were allegedly directed by their supervisor to set aside ballots that day, and then reportedly postmarked November 3.

Pennsylvania is also under scrutiny for adhering to its own set of rules for mail-in ballots.

In the state of Pennsylvania, every effort is made to count ballots postmarked November 3, even if it takes up to 29 days to process. Election workers are reportedly expected to follow up on incomplete ballots.

Tom Fitton included the following statement in his November 6, weekly Judicial Watch update.

“Our most recent research in September revealed that 353 U.S. counties had 1.8 million more registered voters than eligible voting-age citizens. In other words, the registration rates of those counties exceeded 100 percent of eligible voters!”

Remarks from President Trump regarding the election may be found on the White House web page.

“I’ve already decisively won many critical states, including massive victories in Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, to name just a few. We won these and many other victories despite historic election interference from big media, big money, and big tech,” President Trump stated.