MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its website that the nomination period for candidates running for Malibu City Council in the November 5, 2024 General Municipal Election opens on Monday, July 15, at 7:30 a.m. and ends August 9 (unless one or more of the incumbents does not file, in which case the nomination period will be extended to August 14).

Three City Council seats will be on the ballot. Nomination packets may be picked up in person from the City Clerk’s Office at Malibu City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Road) throughout the nomination period during the City Clerk’s office hours, which are posted.

To schedule an appointment to pull nomination paperwork to begin the nomination process, email City Clerk Kelsey Pettijohn at KPettijohn@MalibuCity.org or call 310-456-2489, ext. 228.

Before any candidate raises or spends any money in connection with their campaign, they must complete and sign the Declaration of Intent to Solicit and Receive Contributions Form and the Fair Political Practices Commission Form 501 and file them with the Malibu City Clerk.

Both forms are available on the Elections webpage of the website, in addition to other information on dates, voter registration, vote-by-mail ballots, and candidates. The page will be regularly updated with new information throughout the period.

The five-member City Council is elected at-large to serve four-year terms. The Mayor’s office is rotated annually among all councilmembers.

Current members of the Malibu City Council include: Mayor Steve Uhring, Mayor Pro Tem Doug Stewart, and councilmembers Bruce Silverstein, Paul Grisanti and Marianne Riggins. The three council seats up for grabs include Uhring, Silverstein and Grisanti.