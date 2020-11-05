UNITED STATES−Two days have passed since the November 3, Presidential election. All votes have yet to be counted. There are multiple states that appear to have been falsely reported. According to reports, the facts are not in line with what is being reported.

As of Thursday, November 5, former Vice President Joe Biden is reported to have 264 electoral votes while President Donald Trump is reported as 50 votes behind with 214 votes.

The state of Arizona was considered a red state because in 2008 Arizonans voted for Republican, John McCain. In 2012, they voted for Republican, Mitt Romney, and in 2016, for Donald Trump.

In the state of Arizona, Apache county numbers dominated the vote for Senate choosing Democrat, Mark Kelly over incumbent Republican Martha McSally.

Divided by county Arizona shows Mohave County as 69,830 votes for Trump to Biden’s 22,980 votes.

Navajo county as a Trump win with 24,445 votes and Biden with 21,374. Gila county had 16,753 residents voted for Trump and 8,398 votes for Biden.

Graham county shows a Trump win with 10,602 votes and Biden with 3,999 votes. Greenlee county has 1,954 votes or 64.1 percent for Trump. 1,039 or 34.1 % for Biden.

Cochise county; 26,443 Trump and 18,740 for Biden.

Yavapai county has Trump winning with 84,386 votes and Biden with 47,164 votes. Pinal county has President Trump winning with 79,120 votes and Joe Biden 60,094. Coconino county was a win for Biden with 38,710 votes and Donald Trump at 21,684. Apache county showed a Biden win at 13,979 and Trump with 6,715 votes.

31,758 of Yuma County residents voted for Trump and 27,256 for Biden. Maricopa shows a Biden win with 912,585 residents for Joe Biden and 838,071 for Trump.

Santa Cruz has 12,321 Biden votes and Trump with 5,589 votes. Pima County showed 278,52 votes for Biden and 179,059 votes for Trump.

The population of Pima County, Arizona in 2019 was 1.047 million

Michigan voted for President Trump in 2016 and for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. They depict nearly the entire state as red or Republican, yet it is recorded as a Biden win.

A rough count of approximately 73 counties voted for President Trump while Marquette county shows a Biden win with 20,465 votes or 54.6 percent and 16,288 votes for Trump or 43.5 percent.

Leelanau County, Michigan came out for Biden with 8,793 votes. Kent County has 187,753. Saginaw had 51,068 votes for Biden. Genesee county cast 120,082. Oakland 438,147. Wayne County 58,7074. Washtenaw County 157,130. Ingham 94,221, and Kalamazoo with 83,674 or of the vote for Biden.

Trump won the remaining 75 counties of Michigan.

The same holds true for the state of Wisconsin. There was a Trump win in 2016. Obama the two elections prior. 14 counties were Biden wins. The remaining counties (approximately 70 in all) in Wisconsin were Trump wins.

Never before has an election taken so long to count. Some states reported that they stopped counting at approximately 10:00 p.m. on November 3 while others counted through the night. Still more obtained help in counting by the Army National Guard.

Joe Biden spoke publicly on November 4, announcing his expectations to win if he reaches 270 electoral votes first. The nation waits for results from Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Nevada.

The Trump campaign is shouting foul, and is ready to file claims of voter fraud while Joe Biden is ready to claim what he has stated is his seat as President.