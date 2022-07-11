SANTA MONICA—The Nomination Period for three (3) seats on the Santa Monica City Council, three (3) seats on the Rent Control Board, four (4) seats on the Santa Monica-Malibu School District Board, and four (4) seats on the Santa Monica College District Board starts on Monday, July 18.

To learn about the nomination process and pick up forms, interested candidates are asked to attend a Candidate Workshop on July 18 at 10 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers located at 1685 Main Street. Candidates unable to attend the workshop must make appointments to pick up Nomination Packets after the workshop.

Available appointment dates and times will be posted on Santa Monica’s election website on July 11 when City Clerk staff will begin taking appointments. Completed forms must be filed by the last day of the Nomination Period on Friday, August 12 at 5 p.m.

Visit santamonica.gov/topic-explainers/elections for appointment times, general resources on how to run for office, and other election information.