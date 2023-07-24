WOODLAND HILLS—Firefighters responded to a fire caused by an “electrical malfunction” on the second floor of a two-story home on Saturday, July 22.

Two elderly residents of the home, located at 4946 Llano Drive, “evacuated themselves from the structure after smelling smoke coming from the floor above,” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 9:15 a.m. Within 19 minutes, 18 firefighters extinguished the flames, containing them to the room-of-origin, and preventing the fire from spreading to other areas of the house.

No injuries were reported, though the Red Cross was notified to assist the two displaced elderly residents.