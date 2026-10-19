BEVERLY HILLS—On October 16, the city of Beverly Hills announced that the Wilshire/La Cienega Station will be closed starting at 2 a.m. on Friday, October 23 and reopening at 4 a.m. on Monday, November 2 as the city conducts electrical infrastructure maintenance work.

Metro riders are encouraged to use the new Metro App to plan the best route to their destination during this closure. For more information, visit www.metro.net.

There is current construction in the city as well with lane reductions on Wilshire Boulevard, between N. Santa Monica and the LA Country Club, until December 6, 2026, for the installation of new and upgraded sewer and gas utility laterals. Weekday work is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., while weekend work is from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the installation of new and upgraded underground pipes for sewer and gas utilities.

Left turns onto Whittier Drive will generally remain accessible for most of the duration, but there will be days/times when those left turns will not be accessible.

For more details contact the One Beverly Hills Construction Hotline at (424) 252-1338.