MALIBU—The city of Malibu is alerting residents they can drop off old paint, motor oil, household chemicals, batteries and electronics to be safely and properly disposed of at the upcoming Household Hazardous/E-waste collections on Sunday, June 13 at Calabasas Landfill and Saturday, June 19 at Malibu City Hall.

Both events are free and open to all county residents. Business waste will not be accepted. Accepted materials include: water based paint, used motor oil, anti-freeze, car and household batteries; compact fluorescent lightbulbs (unbroken) and electronics.

The first event will be on Sunday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Calabasas Landfill located at Lost Hills Road in Agoura Hills, CA 91301. The second even will take place on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Malibu City Hall in the upper parking lot 23825 Stuart Ranch Road in Malibu, CA 90265.

For more information about the County’s collection events, visit www.888CleanLA.com or www.MalibuCity.org/HHW