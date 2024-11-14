WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood indicated in a news release on Tuesday, November 12 that it will start an elevator modernization project at the West Hollywood Park 5-Story Parking Structure, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Construction will begin on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 and is anticipated to be completed by mid-January 2025.

The elevator at the 5-Story Parking Structure will be closed and offline for repairs throughout this period. Park visitors and event/meeting attendees are advised to plan accordingly.

The 5-Story Parking Structure will remain open and available. In the coming weeks, staff will place elevator closure signs and other way-finding notifications in advance at affected locations. West Hollywood is providing the following recommendations for those visiting West Hollywood Park, the Aquatic and Recreation Center, and West Hollywood Library:

-To access the rooftop tennis courts, parking on the 5th floor of the 5-Story Parking Structure is recommended.

-For ADA Parking Access: ADA parking will be reserved on levels 1 and 2.

-For ADA Elevator Access: Patrons are advised to use the Auto Court elevator adjacent to the Friends of the West Hollywood Library Bookstore for ADA access to West Hollywood Library and West Hollywood Park.

-Other ADA special accommodations can be made; call City Recreation Services Division staff in advance to discuss at (323) 848-6534.

For more details, contact Dapo Akinsiku, West Hollywood’s Building & Aquatic Center Maintenance Supervisor, at (323) 848-6515 or at dakinsiku@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.