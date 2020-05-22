STUDIO CITY—Actress Elizabeth Banks recently sold her Studio City property for $2.255 million, less than two months after listing the mid-century property in late March.

Banks and her husband, sportswriter and producer Max Handelman, originally listed the home with an asking price of $2.43 million. According to Variety, the couple purchased the property for $1.625 million in 2007.

The property consists of a 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom and is a total of 2,205 square feet. The home has a fitness room, a pool house, and a guest house with one bathroom.

In 2007, Banks sold her hillside home in Hollywood Hills for $895,000 after buying it for $659,000 in 2004. The 2-bedroom house was relatively modest in size at 1397 square feet, and it was last sold in February 2020 for $1.1 million.

Banks, 46, made her acting debut at the age of 24 in the independent film “Surrender Dorothy.” She appeared in “Spider-Man” (2002) and “Seabiscuit” and became known for her roles in “Pitch Perfect” and “The Hunger Games.” She recently starred in the Hulu drama series “Mrs. America” and directed the third installment of “Charlie’s Angels” in 2019.