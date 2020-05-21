SHERMAN OAKS—Elle Fanning, the star of the new Hulu show “The Great” and Max Minghella from “The Handmaid’s Tale” are dating. The two were seen on April 28 picking up their puppy from a dog training facility in Sherman Oaks and out strolling in Los Angeles on May 12.

Fanning and Minghella were walking together and following the center for disease control recommendation to wear masks while out in public. According to Read Sector, they are quarantining together with their new puppy which Minghella adopted from the Labelle Foundation, according to his Instagram post.

The two met on the set of the 2018 movie “Teen Spirit” which is a musical drama that Minghella directed and Fanning stared as the main character, Violet. The couple has been dating for two years and have been seen several times during the pandemic.

Fanning recently turned 22 and celebrated her birthday with a giant Strawberry Shortcake figure on top of a strawberry cake wearing a pink mask that her mother Heather Joy gifted her.

Fanning’s new Hulu miniseries, “The Great” was released on May 15, and she stars as Catherine the Great alongside Nicholas Hoult who portrays Peter the third of Russia. Fanning and her sister Dakota, have been acting aside each other for the first time in the new production of “The Nightingale.”

The film was supposed to be released in December 2020, but because of the global pandemic. Production for the movie has been postponed until its safe to shoot again.