UNITED STATES—On October 6, financial entrepreneur, founder, and CEO of Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX), CEO of the electric cars/solar panels maker, Tesla (TSLA), Co-founder of PayPal, and new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk announced the date of the debut of the first electric 18-wheelers to hit the streets will be in 2022.

“Excited to announce start of production of Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec. 1st,” Musk Tweeted.



The Pepsi Company (PepsiCo) is the first customer for Tesla’s new ride. The soft drink company has ordered the first 100 electric powered 18-wheelers to be used in local distribution rather than for long hauls. Pepsi has endured a record long wait as they ordered these semis to add to the Pepsi fleet back in 2017.



Reports indicate that UPS and Walmart are also on the list of customers to purchase the new energy saving semi-trucks.



Reservations were made for these vehicles in May of 2022. $150,000 is the price for one standard model electric powered semi-truck. There is also a longer option with up to 804 km autonomy. For $180,000 this truck will be capable of going the distance of 500 miles before a recharge is needed.

If consumers would like to allow your little tyke to have a die-cast model of the new electric powered 18-wheelers, there is a diecast model available on the Tesla webpage for $175.



Well known radio talk show personalities, Rick and Bubba shared the news of Musk’s most recent venture adding their amazement about how much Elon Musk “has going on,” between SpaceX, Twitter, and Tesla. Of course, Musk has a much larger portfolio full of business ventures not mentioned here.



Musk is currently documented as the richest man in the world. He held special interest in California for many years as a homeowner. In 2020, the billionaire vowed to sell off his personal possessions. He sold all seven California homes he owned at the time for a reported $128 million after living in the Los Angeles metro area for at least two decades.



His current residence is a prefab home purchased for less than $50,000. It is in the suburbs of Austin, Texas in Boca Chica, home of Musk’s aerospace company and his Starship. Musk SpaceX company also tests rocket engines in nearby McGregor, Texas.