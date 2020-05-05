BEL AIR—Elon Musk, the 48-year-old SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO tweeted that he will sell almost all physical possessions. He is reportedly listing two Bel Air mansions for sale, seeking a combined $39.5 million on Sunday, May 3.

The larger 16,250 square foot house, located at 10911 Chalon Road, was built in 1990 on a 1.67-acre lot. It features 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, as well as a private pool, 2-story library, lighted championship tennis court, wine cellar, fruit orchard, gym, and spa.

The property was sold to Musk in 2013 for $17 million, and is currently listed at $30 million, leaving the home value appreciation rate at 8.04% per year.

Located at 10930 Chalon Road, the smaller 2,756 square foot home contains 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, along with an oval pool and private guest college. Built in 1951, the ranch-style house previously belonged to Gene Wilder, and overlooks the Bel-Air Country Club Golf Course.

Musk wrote his tweet “Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul.” Musk emphasized the value of this ranch-style property. He stressed that he won’t sell his house to those who plan to tear it down as it once belonged to the late American actor.

Musk purchased this property in 2013, for a reported $6.75 million, and has listed it for $9.5 million. The appreciation rate is hence 5.38% annually.

Musk’s full Tweet read: “I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house.” This came along with a barrage of other tweets on Friday, May 1, with Musk claiming that the “Tesla stock price is too high” and demanding the government to “give people back their FREEDOM”.

Many people have questioned his purpose of selling his mansions during this tough economic time, he replied that he doesn’t need the cash and he is devoting himself to Mars and Earth. “Possession just weighs you down.” He also said that “Tesla stock price is too high.”

According to Bloomberg, it’s not a good time for the real estate market since the sales of luxury mansions were already stuck from a weak demand even before the outbreak of COVID-19. Elon Musk hasn’t given any further explanation, and his reasons for selling his high-end mansions in Bel Air remain unknown.

In other news, Musk’s pop star girlfriend Claire Boucher (known as Grimes) gave birth to his seventh child on Monday, May 4.

By Sahana Kaur and Annie Wei