BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page that it will be holding an Emergency Preparedness Fair on Sunday, June 23.

The city of Beverly Hills, the Beverly Hills Fire Department and the Beverly Hills Police Department will participate in the family-oriented community event with raffles, family-fun activities and emergency vehicles on display.

The Beverly Hills Fire Department posted on its website that during a major disaster, the Fire and Police Departments could be delayed in their response, it may take up to 72 hours for medical care response depending on the severity of the event or events.

The Just in Case BH helps to facilitate a neighborhood of trained CERTs (Community Emergency Response Team) and facilitates access to local doctors, basic medical supplies, and central meeting locations. The program will also supply block captains with a way to communicate during power and internet outages.

The CERT program educates volunteers about emergency and disaster preparedness for different hazards that may occur and impact their area and trains them in basic emergency and disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, disaster psychology, medical operations, and terrorism.

The Emergency Preparedness Fair will include participation from the Office of Emergency Management, Public Works, Human Services, K-9 units, BHCPR and more. The event will be held at Greystone Mansion from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 905 Loma Vista Dr. To learn more visit www.beverlyhills.org/justincasebh.