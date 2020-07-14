LAUREL CANYON — The Emergency Storm Drain Project will resume construction activities on Monday, July 13 on Hollywood Hills Road between the Wonderland Park Avenue and Skyline Drive intersection and Sunset Crest Drive.

The construction will connect newly installed strong drain pipes to existing catch basins, install storm drain pipeline laterals, and mobilize equipment.

To delay traffic, there will be a daily window from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in which vehicles will be allowed to pass through for lunch deliveries, lunch pick-ups, or other necessary errands. After this time slot, however, vehicles are expected to experience up to 30 minutes of traffic delays.

The city is also requesting community members to refrain from outdoor water use such as watering outdoor plants and yards or washing cars from July 13 to July 17 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to this construction.

The Emergency Storm Drain Project was implemented after heavy rain in October 2019 caused extreme flooding at several community members’ properties and a sinkhole in the street at the Hollywood Hills Road and Sunset Crest Drive intersection. The city declared this natural disaster to be an emergency that required immediate repair, and the Council District was notified.

The Laurel Canyon Association requests that community members refrain from walking through the worksite during construction hours and to limit interactions with the construction workers.