SANTA MONICA—Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that two suspects involved in an attempted murder have been arrested.

The SMPD reported on January 24, at approximately 3:42 p.m., police were flagged down over gunshots near 6th and Broadway. Officers located two vehicles, an SUV and a van involved in a collision.

The driver of the SUV, Emilio Reyes, appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper arm. The driver of the van, identified as Manuel Jaramillo, shot several rounds at Reyes. Reyes intentionally rammed his SUV into Jaramillo’s van twice, while he was still inside. Reyes and Jaramillo are known to each other and were involved in an argument prior to the incident.

Reyes was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and has subsequently been discharged. The handgun used by Jaramillo was recovered, and both vehicles were towed to be processed by Forensics. There are no outstanding suspects.

Manuel Jaramillo-Heredia, 52, from Inglewood, and Emilio Reyes, 43, from Los Angeles were both booked for Attempted Murder.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, January 26, for filing consideration.

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this subject or incident is asked to call SMPD Detective George Burciaga at 310-458- 8932 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.