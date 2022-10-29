UNITED STATES—When a company offers new employees with the training and knowledge to assist them in adjusting to their new role, this is known as onboarding. This allows them to immediately grasp their roles and responsibilities, the demands of their employer, and the company’s atmosphere.

Employers teach new workers for several months during onboarding to acquaint them with the organization and its responsibilities. How is an effective onboarding process necessary, even if it takes a long time?

The timer starts when you or your organization sends out an offer letter. Employee engagement begins long before the first day on the job, if you’ve not noticed. How do you keep employees engaged before as well during the onboarding process?

This article will discuss onboarding, its connection to employee engagement, and why onboarding new hires are critical for a company’s success.

What is the significance of the onboarding process?

Employees are conditioned to their role, the firm’s principles, and what the organization has to offer during onboarding. It also motivates employees, resulting in employees that are dedicated to the organization’s growth, as well as assisting in the retention of new recruits by helping them feel like a part of the team. It is essential that you provide them with an opportunity to build a good perception of the job and have space to settle down in their roles.

Staff turnover and reduced productivity rise when appropriate onboarding procedures are not followed. If the employer fails to meet the expectations of the new employees, it might make them give their job a second thought and maybe even quit. Every year, firms lose a lot of money due to low employee engagement. It is the responsibility of HR to ensure that the onboarding process is effective in making the new employees gel well with the existing workforce and have clarity on the objectives and goals of the organization. The consequences of a bad employee onboarding process are not what HR wants to deal with, especially when it is already loaded with heaps of paperwork.

What is Employee Engagement?

By definition, employee engagement refers to the emotional commitment a worker has to the organization and its objectives. It helps employees genuinely care about their work and the firm they work for because of this emotional commitment. They work for the objectives of the company rather than merely for a paycheck or the next promotion.

Employee engagement is not just about employee pleasure or happiness, despite the fact that both are important indications of engagement. “Employee engagement is the emotional connection an employee has with their organization and its goals,” as per Forbes.

The advantages of having highly engaged staff can be felt throughout your company. They are as follows:

Productivity gains

Product quality improvement

Increased sales

Profitability raises

Customer loyalty is higher

Employee loyalty is greater

Reduced employee turnover

Absenteeism is reduced

Since employee engagement is such a vital part of the growth of an organization, several HR teams use an employee engagement app to further enhance the onboarding process which aims to bring the employees closer to the organizational goals and commitment.

How to Make Employee Engagement a Part of the Onboarding Process

Companies are under pressure to improve how they handle employee engagement as the need for a well-planned marketing strategy grows. Onboarding is also the initial step in the employee engagement lifecycle if you think about it.

The first day of work for a new hire sets the tone (and mindset) for the duration of their career. Consider implementing one or more of the following best practices into your onboarding plan to ensure a happy first day for all of your contingent or full-time personnel.

Employees should be involved early and regularly

It’s critical to make a positive first impression on prospective employees. On the employee’s first day, hiring supervisors should contact out and personally introduce themselves to their new hires. Also, email any essential websites, intranets, or forms to the employee ahead of time so they don’t waste their first day uncomfortably accessing vital information in their cubicle. But while first interactions are important, it is also important to regularly contact them to keep them updated and motivated to stay on track with their work. A break in communications can be a major cause of distance from the job goals which can be demotivating, especially for new employees.

Make use of technology to keep new hires engaged

We have the liberty to use technology and its multitude of benefits in today’s era. If it’s not feasible to have new hires submit all paperwork before their first day, make the documents available virtually so they can finish this part of the onboarding process faster. Post which you can also use The use of onboarding tools is strongly recommended. Read more about these tools here.

To keep employees engaged, build a strong inner online community

Ensuring employees feel valued and motivated relies heavily on relationships. If your new hire will be operating on-site, give them a thorough tour on the first day. Provide a mentor or companion to the new employee to assist them in settling down, and introduce them before the of the contract.

Ensure the employee’s initial few weeks are jam-packed with get-togethers, senior management, customers, and business associates. If you want your new hire to have an influence, they need to recognize who the key players are.



Employees should be aware of the organization’s cultural values

Introduce the new employees to the company’s values and include them in talks, one-on-ones, and team meetings. Make sure to begin this process as soon as possible.

The Relationship Between Employee Onboarding and Organizational Success

It enables new hires to adjust to a new environment: It is critical to have an onboarding program in place for new workers since it allows them to gain a kickstart and become familiar with the organization. Acclimation extends far beyond simply pointing out where all the restrooms are or where the new recruit may warm up their lunch. When an employer offers a new worker a comprehensive outline of the company’s values and goals, this is known as acclimation.

It is beneficial to employers in retaining new hires: Retaining new employees is particularly important since once the new employee has become acclimated and connected with the organization, they are more committed to staying. Employee retention is critical since high turnover is both difficult and expensive for a business.

It encourages new employees to get more involved with the organization: Workers are more willing to become committed if they realize the company’s perspective of everything it has to offer. Engaged workers are those who are dedicated to their company and their duty within it. These are the group of employees who go over and above every day because they care deeply about their organization and want to see it succeed.

Conclusion

This article delved into the significance of effective employee onboarding and a successful employee engagement plan for the success of an organization in 2022. We covered a range of topics from the meaning of the onboarding process, to employee engagement, and the relationship and importance they have with the growth of an organization. We hope it will aid you and your organization in understanding how to create a successful onboarding plan.