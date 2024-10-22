MALIBU—On Monday, October 21, the city of Malibu announced on its Facebook page that an encampment at Las Tunas Beach has been removed.

On October 15, city staff, LA County Beaches & Harbors, and the LA County Sheriff’s Department cleared an encampment along Las Tunas Beach. All debris found within the area was removed. Outreach services were offered, and citations were issued in the lead-up to the encampment clearance.

Malibu’s Outreach Team and the Sheriff’s Department continue to actively engage individuals experiencing homelessness throughout the region, citing and arresting when needed, and offering housing opportunities and resources to those receptive to services.

For more details about Malibu’s efforts to address homelessness in the community, visit https://malibucity.org/homelessness.