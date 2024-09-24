MALIBU—On September 20, the city of Malibu disclosed on its Facebook page that an encampment was removed from the Zuma Creek region in Malibu.

On September 11, the city partnered with LA County Beaches & Harbors, LA County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST), and the City’s Outreach Team to clear an encampment from the Zuma Creek area, removing all tents, personal belongings, and debris found within the brush area adjacent to the Zuma Beach parking entrance.

The City’s Outreach Team and HOST conducted extensive outreach in the lead-up to the encampment clearance and offered interim housing opportunities and resources to all those who previously inhabited the area. Beaches & Harbors properly disposed of all excess belongings left behind and is taking proactive measures to ensure the area remains free of encampments moving forward.

The Outreach Team and LASD continue to actively engage people experiencing homelessness around the Zuma Beach and Zuma Creek areas, citing and arresting when needed, and offering housing opportunities and resources to those receptive to services.

During Red Flag fire conditions, the city can fast-track the removal of encampments to prevent fires when the Malibu City Council declares a local emergency due to high fire risk, which it did in 2021 and 2022.

As a result, the number of fires originating from encampments has dropped from 23 in 2021, to four in 2022, to two in 2023. To learn more about the city’s efforts to address homelessness in the community visit: www.malibucity.org/homelessness.