WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is getting the word out about end-of-year trash and recycling information. Athens Services will not pick up of trash on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25 or on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1. Services will be provided one day later than the regular scheduled pickup day.

Holiday trees are 100 percent recyclable. Athens Services will collect holiday trees on normal pickup days beginning on Monday, December 27, 2021 through Friday, January 7, 2022.

Tips to ensure collection of holiday tree: remove stands, ornaments, lights and tinsel; place holiday trees at the curb; trees over six feet in length must be cut in half; trees with flocking or fire retardants are acceptable; and please do not leave the tree in a plastic bag as the bag gets caught in the chipper blades.

Gift boxes, wrapping paper, and other paper packaging can be recycled with regular paper and cardboard recycling. During the holidays, people get rid of old electronics, as well. Residents should take old electronics to a collection center such as the UCLA S.A.F.E. Drop-Off Center or schedule an E-waste pickup with Athens Services. For details, please visit www.weho.org/city-government/city-departments/public-works/environmental-services/trash-and-recycling.

Bulky or large items, such as refrigerators, carpet, and wood, can be picked up at no charge to residents, limited to one or two items. Contact Athens Services directly to find out details and arrange for a pickup.

Individuals generating a larger amount of trash than average and when trash and recycling bins or carts are full, should not place extra trash and recycling on the ground with bins and/or carts. They are asked to contact Athens Services to schedule extra services to accommodate extra trash and recycling.

For more details, or to arrange for extra trash and recycling services call Athens Services’ Customer Service Office at (888) 336-6100. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.