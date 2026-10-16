UNITED STATES—I like to think, I’m a firm believer that I can handle most pain. Hell, I don’t even cry most of the times I have an injury. However, recently I sustained an injury that put me in tears. I always think it’s more annoying when you try to connect the dots on when and where an injury happened and you’re not able to do so.

I recently sustained a back injury, and it might be the worst pain I’ve encountered since I contracted COVID-19 in 2022. I feel asleep fine but woke up in unbelievable pain. When I tell you I could barely walk I could not tell you what unfolded. As the day progressed it got worse. I could barely walk; I could not bend or even kick my right leg up.

I told myself, oh, you had to pull a muscle, that had to be the logical answer, but was it? That night I had to crawl to my bed, and the pain was excruciating. I tossed and turned all night. At this point I had just been up for 24 hours with no sleep and I had to work. How the hell was I going to make this happen? I managed to survive work barely, but the pain intensified. There was a throbbing in my right leg. It was as I had a slightly charley-horse that I couldn’t explain, not to mention this sharp, intense pain to my back. It would come and go in waves.

No twisting of the body, no lying on my side, hell, I could not even lie on my back, let alone jump or bend down. Sitting was terrible, standing was bad. These had been 3 days of this intense pain at this moment, I thought I could endure, but I guess like most men we are bigger babies when it comes to pain than we think. So, I go to the doctor. I needed to know what was up. An x-ray was conducted, goodbye $3,000 because that is what one of those can easily cost. Nothing out of the ordinary was captured or caught. That is a good thing I know one too many family members who have endured back pain and were forced to have light changing surgery that doesn’t necessarily improve the process.

Imagine my respond when the doctor says well maybe you just pulled a muscle? I’m like how so when the pain feels this intense. His response, well we can schedule you for a CT scan or MRI to see if there is more extensive damage that is not obvious from the x-ray, especially if the pain does not subdue within a day or so. I’m being patient at this point, but I’m still not happy, because who wants to endure unbearable pain where you can’t sleep. That’s been me for nearly 3 days this week, and I’m asking myself how the hell are you still functioning because you truly haven’t sleep?

I wish I can give you an answer, but I can’t. I just think my body is quite resilient, but even the universe will tell you at times you have to slow down. Even if you think you can’t the world will tell you when you least expect it. Take a moment, decompress and take care of your body. Your health is one thing, but when your body starts to go out, guess what, you don’t get to improve things. Once they’re deteriorated, they’re gone.