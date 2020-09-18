OAKLAND–Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner got approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use against the coronavirus on hard non-porous surfaces, the company announced on Tuesday, September 8.

The third-party laboratory testing proved the cleaning product’s efficacy against SARS-Cov-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, with a 10-minute contact time on hard and non-porous surfaces.

“Pine-Sol® Original Multi-Surface Cleaner now offers the clean families have trusted through generations with the protection they need right now against the spread of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Chris Hyder, vice president and general manager of the cleaning division at The Clorox Company.

Hyder added, “we hope this new Pine-Sol® kill claim will increase access to disinfectants that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

EBA stated that all products on the list need to demonstrate efficacy against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, demonstrate efficacy against a pathogen that is harder to kill than SARS-CoV-2 or demonstrate efficacy against a different human coronavirus similar to SARS-CoV-2.

The full list of products that meet EPA’s criteria for use against the virus that causes COVID-19 is here.