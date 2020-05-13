AMERICA— Equinox fitness center has released its reopening plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which includes no longer just ‘popping in’.

The fitness center posted to their website a detailed plan as to how they will reopen their gyms during the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan starts with a statement from the company,

“Over the past several weeks, we established a task force, including a team of leading medical and infectious disease experts, who have been working tirelessly on a comprehensive reopening strategy. This plan builds upon Equinox’s already recognized high standards of health, safety, and cleanliness – and takes them to the highest level.”

Members of the luxury gym will now see added deep cleaning that will occur 3 times per day and once overnight, sectioning off areas during cleaning times. Added cleaning means more jobs for a bigger maintenance crew. Other measures being put into place will members needing to schedule their gym visits in advance. Members can schedule up to three 90-minute appointments in any seven-day period, and any additional visits can be booked through the Equinox app on a standby basis, which will be subject to club capacity.

Health checks in the form of completing a mandatory health declaration in the Equinox app before each club visit will be required. This health declaration is to confirm members are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, nor have came in contact with someone who is experiencing symptoms. Members will also have their temperatures checked before entering the gym, and anything higher than 100.4 will be considered as non-entry.

Face coverings will also be required if entering the gym, but are not required during vigorous trainings. Certain areas in the gym will also be closed off for the time being: showers, steam rooms, saunas, spa facilities, pools, Kids Club, Coat Check, Basketball courts and team sport areas. Contactless check-ins will also take place to avoid any unneeded contact between members and staff. Social distancing is also expected to occur during your visit at Equinox, and for this reason some workout equipment will also be unplugged or removed to allow for proper social distancing.

Many gyms and fitness centers were forced to close in mid March due to the health scare of COVID-19 and possible spread. Many states in the United States are currently implementing phases to reopen some businesses.