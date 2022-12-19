BEVERLY HILLS—A suspect was arrested by the Beverly Hills Department on Sunday, December 18, after vandalizing and carving a Nazi symbol into the base of a large Menorah. The BHPD reported that the incident was reported at approximately 8 p.m., where BHPD units responded to a report of a suspect defacing a Menorah on private property near Sunset Boulevard and Foothill Road.

The suspect was located with the help of the police department’s Real Time Watch Center, and has been identified as Eric Brian King, 47, from Dallas, Texas. King was taken into custody after video depicted him throwing objects at a Menorah. He was held on a $20,000 bond the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

He was charged with felony vandalism and a hate crime. BHPD Detectives are conducting a follow- up investigation, which may lead to additional charges against King.

“A despicable act such as this will never be tolerated in our City,” said Police Chief Stainbrook