BEVERLY HILLS—A Texas man who was accused of carving Nazi symbols into a menorah in Beverly Hills on December 18, 2022, has been ordered by the courts to pay $3,000 in restitution for vandalism.

Eric Brian King, 47, who pleaded no contest to his charges on Thursday, February 9, was also ordered to undergo a one year mental health program. King was facing charges for felony vandalism and a hate crime. He has been in jail for 108 days before he was seen by a judge and his 16 month state prison sentence was suspended.

On the night of the crime, which was the first night of Hanukkah, King was caught carving and throwing objects at a resident’s 9 foot menorah display located on Sunset Boulevard and Foothill Road. The resident’s front porch light also was damaged in the process. He was apprehended at the scene and immediately sentenced to 2 years formal probation. He was being held on a $20,000 bond.

On December 20, 2022, District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement:

“The ugliness of antisemitism has revealed itself in many ways throughout our community and across the country in recent weeks. I condemn it, and we must make clear that such hate will not be tolerated.”

The residents that were subjected to the crime were later identified as The Newman Family. A few days after the damage was done they had their menorah fixed. “We’re just going to shine our light brighter and brighter and brighter,” The Newman’s stated in an interview with KCAL.

Mayor Lili Bosse, who is the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, stated that she was angered by the crime and told the family that she is there for them.

