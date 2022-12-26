SHERMAN OAKS—Eric Christie, 56, of Sherman Oaks, was arrested for his alleged role in the January 6 insurrection on Thursday, December 22, after an hours long standoff with police officers.

After three hours of negotiations, Christie surrendered without incident after initially refusing to comply with federal agents’ demands. It is unknown if Christie was armed during the standoff.

A federal judge on Friday, December 23, ordered Christie to be detained, according to Christie’s attorney, George Newhouse. “We disagreed with the judge’s findings that he is a flight risk,” Newhouse said in an email to The Associated Press. “Mr. Christie will defend himself in Washington D.C. as he believes that his actions were within the zone of protection provided by the First Amendment.”

On the same day of Christie’s arrest the House January 6 committee released its final report, concluding an 18-month investigation, asserting that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol.

Video evidence obtained at the January 6 insurrection show Christie wrapped with a rainbow flag and a hammer attached to his belt. He is heard stating “this is our Capitol” into a bullhorn while the crowd rushes into the Capitol as police attempted to keep them back.

According to court documents, Christie faces federal charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly weapon, as well as disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds with a deadly weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday, December 30.