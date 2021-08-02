SANTA MONICA- On Monday, August 2, the City of Santa Monica announced that Erica Cuyugan will serve as the new Interim City Librarian beginning September 5.

Cuyugan has served as the Assistant City Librarian since 2017 and has been with the department for 15 years.

“Erica is someone who has proven herself as a dedicated library leader time and again, having taken the helm once before on an interim basis in 2016,” said Interim City Manager John Jalili. “She’s exactly the person to see us through this transition and as our Library team continues to provide service in new ways.”

Cuyugan started as a Teen Services Librarian in 2006. She then became the Fairview Branch Manager before she joined the leadership team in 2015. As the Assistant City Librarian Cuyugan oversaw the Library’s budget, capital budget, and staffing.

“I am extremely invested and committed to this community and our talented staff. I look forward to the role and helping our organization recover and continue to provide quality library services for Santa Monica,” said Cuyugan.

Cuyugan will manage an annual operating budget of $8,470,145 with a workforce of 47 employees.