MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced that beach erosion repairs are resuming at Point Dume Beach, Los Angeles County Beaches and Harbors along Westward Beach Road starting November 10 – 25. The work is a continuation of repairs to protect the Point Dume Beach parking lot access road from damage caused by high tides, higher sea levels associated with El Niño conditions, and powerful waves since the summer.

The current phase includes repairs to 325 feet of the existing protective rock slope (revetment).

The access road at the end of Westward Beach Road remains CLOSED to all vehicles. Pedestrians and cyclists may use the road except during active construction.

Westward Beach Road and Birdview Avenue remain OPEN, and the beach itself remains OPEN. Beachgoers should use extra caution, watching for high water, beach erosion, rough surf, and exposed rocks, and stay clear of active construction.

-November 10–12: 1 p.m.–11:30 p.m.

-November 13–14: 2 p.m.–12:30 a.m.

-November 16–17: No work scheduled due to expected rain

-November 18–19: 6 p.m.–2:30 a.m.

-November 20: 8 a.m.–6:30 p.m.

-November 21: 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

-November 23–24: 10 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

-November 25: 10 a.m.–6:30 p.m.

-November 26–29: No work scheduled over Thanksgiving weekend

For more information and updated construction information, visit the LA County Beaches and Harbors website: https://beaches.lacounty.gov/point-dume-beach/.