LOS ANGELES—Get Ready for Your Special Day with Regenerative Treatments & Therapies. The Eustache Institute of Beverly Hills, the only institute where the Health and Beauty area is aligned, will be hosting a pre-Valentine’s Wellness Day on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The institute will open its doors to help guests get ready for Valentine’s Day and invite all to come experience health through their ground-breaking Regenerative Treatments and Therapies. Guests will receive a free treatment and be eligible to win a $500 gift certificate to be applied to the treatment or therapy of their choice.

“Treating the inside, as much as the outside, is a primary objective at the institute,” said Dr. Elena Eustache. Our revolutionary beauty and wellness therapies consist of Ultra Slim & Ultra Smooth (for weight loss and cellulite reduction), Ultra Face (for skin rejuvenation, neck tightening, and facelift), and Ultra Tight (skin tightening, significant for arms, thighs, legs, hands, and knees). As well as Pulse Electromagnetic Therapy (PEMF), Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Neurofeedback Therapy, and Balance Pro-Lymphatic Drainage, all of which are non-invasive, highly effective, and have zero side effects.

The Eustache Institute has been treating many people suffering from what many scientists call COVID-19 anxiety syndrome. Signs of this syndrome imitate other cognitive health ailments, such as anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). One of the treatments attendees will utilize for free on Wellness Day is Neurofeedback therapy. This non-invasive brain training treatment uses your brain’s natural neuroplasticity to re-train and repair itself so that it can identify unproductive activity patterns and substitutes them with balanced habits. Neurofeedback can also improve focus, attention, motivation, mood, confidence, school, and work performance. In addition to helping people who suffer from ADD/ADHD.

About the Eustache Institute

The Eustache Institute was established in 2009 and founded by Dr. Elena Eustache. The institute offers ground-breaking Regenerative Treatments and Therapies and Wellness Beauty and Anti-Aging protocols to help slow internal aging. These treatments are targeted for those drilling down or who want to keep ahead of the aging process. Our extensive and versatile therapies also include a great selection of exosomes for patients to receive healing support, provide energy, and improve overall health. At the Eustache Institute, we create a customized program for each client based on thorough evaluation and a consultation with a professional Health and Beauty Expert. To learn more, please visit www.eustacheinstitute.com.

The Eustache Institute of Beverly Hills is located at 205 S. Beverly Dr. Ste 214, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. Contact (424) 362-9652 with questions.