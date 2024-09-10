Trabuco Canyon, CA – The Airport Fire in Trabuco Canyon continued to expand on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, threatening over 3,000 homes and prompting additional mandatory evacuations, according to KNBC with additional reporting by ABC7.

Despite the efforts of more than 1,000 firefighters battling the blaze overnight, the fire grew to 9,333 acres with 0% containment by Tuesday morning.

The wildfire, which ignited Monday afternoon near Trabuco Creek Road, quickly escalated due to dry and breezy conditions. Officials reported that the fire was started by public works crews using heavy equipment to move boulders, which sparked the blaze. Although the workers tried to control the fire with extinguishers, it rapidly spread, fueled by the hazardous weather.

As evacuation orders were expanded, residents in the affected areas scrambled to pack up their belongings and evacuate to safety. Other communities in Silverado Canyon, Modjeska Canyon, and Ortega Highway were under evacuation warnings as the fire moved in unpredictable directions.

The fire’s impact extended beyond evacuations. Two firefighters suffered heat-related injuries, while air and ground crews continued their efforts to contain the flames. Road closures in the area included key intersections like Plano Trabuco and Robinson Ranch, and Antonio and Alas de Paz.

Temporary shelters were established at the Lake Forest Sports Park and the Bell Tower Regional Community Center in Rancho Santa Margarita to assist displaced residents. Additionally, a large animal shelter was set up at the Orange County Fairgrounds for those needing to evacuate livestock.

This fire comes at the tail end of an extreme heat wave that has caused multiple wildfires in Southern California. Firefighters are working against shifting winds and dry vegetation, conditions that have exacerbated the spread of the fire. As temperatures rise, firefighting crews remain on high alert, and authorities continue to issue warnings for additional neighborhoods.

