MALIBU—On Saturday, November 28, the city of Malibu announced that preparation for potential mud and debris flows starting Monday evening on November 30. Weather predicts danger to run from 6 p.m. until Wednesday, December 2 at 8 a.m. The Evacuation Warning applies to designated areas within the Palisades and Franklin fire burn areas in Malibu. For residents to check their address they should utilize evacuation map.

Anyone in the warning area, should prepare to leave by gathering anyone in their household, pets, medications and essential supplies. Residents needing extra time to evacuate or to move horses or other large animals should leave now.

Light rain may start as early as Sunday evening. The National Weather Service forecasts heavier rain and possible thunderstorms from Monday evening through at least Tuesday evening. LA County Public Works issued the Phase 1 mud and debris flow forecast for recent burn areas.

Los Angeles County scheduled sheriff’s deputies to begin door-to-door notifications at 5 p.m. Saturday at selected vulnerable properties, with notices in English and Spanish. LA County is notifying the broader warning area through Wireless Emergency Alerts and Alert LA County. The warning applies to everyone in the mapped warning area, even if a deputy does not visit one’s property.

City emergency staff are on standby and coordinating with LA County Emergency Management, Public Works, Fire and Sheriff’s departments. Malibu will activate its Emergency Operations Center if needed. Public Works crews are patrolling streets and canyon roads, clearing drainage and positioning heavy equipment and K-rails. Backup generators are ready to help keep traffic signals operating during prolonged power outages.

Residents should watch for flooding, rocks and mud on roads, coastal erosion and hazardous beach conditions. If traffic signals are out, come to a complete stop and proceed when safe.

Stay away from downed power lines and call 911.

Sandbags are available at the following locations:

-Camp 13, Encinal Canyon Road — sand and empty bags

-Fire Station 70, PCH at Carbon Canyon Road — sand and empty bags

-Zuma Beach main entrance — sand and empty bags

-Malibu Equestrian Park, Merritt Drive — filled bags for area residents

The public is asked to not remove sand from beaches.