PACIFIC PALISADES — Breaking with what would be a 20-year tradition, Pacific Palisades charity Everychild Foundation has unanimously voted to distribute its $1 million donation equally to eight worthy recipients.

Typically the foundation awards a $1 million grant to an agency for a dream project that aims to reduce the suffering of children, as echoed by Everychild’s mission statement.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation is now splitting that grant to eight agencies that have been experiencing unprecedented demands for their services. The grant is to help these agencies meet their most immediate financial needs and each agency will be receiving $125,000.

Founder and President Jacqueline Caster told the Palasadian-Post, “This is not a permanent change,” and “We need to adapt this year because of this unprecedented situation.”

The Everychild Foundation writes in an online announcement that each agency receiving the one-time grants is “a leader in its field with extensive experience and a proven track record.” Additionally, the eight agencies receiving the grant were already being vetted by the foundation as considerations for the typical singular grants by the Grant Screening Board.

The eight agencies awarded the Everychild Foundation 2020 COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grants are the Alliance for Children’s Rights, CASA of Los Angeles, Harbor Community Clinic, LA Family Housing, Pacific Clinics, Peace Over Violence, United Friends of the Children and Wellnest.

The Alliance for Children’s Rights thanked Everychild writing “We deeply appreciate the Foundation Executive Board’s quick and thoughtful action to meet the exceptional challenges of the current crisis in this new and impactful way.”

CASA indicated they “are humbled to receive this award” and that it is “fiercely apparent” that the Everychild Foundation is a true partner to their work.

In an emailed statement to Canyon News, Caster indicated the unanimous decision to split the grant to eight charities was announced on April 24, and the funds began to be distributed last week.

Over 200 women, each paying annual dues of $6,000, comprise the foundation, and working together are able to provide the $1 million grant each year.

Everychild was founded with the intention of creating a more cost-effective fundraiser than the charity gala. And as Caster told the Palasadian-Post, “Operating costs are kept at a minimum—the organization pays no rent and no salaries.” She further explained they focus on “results and leveraging resources.”

Their mission statement is to “[ease] the suffering of children in the Greater Los Angeles area, whether due to disease, disability, abuse, neglect, or poverty.”

For more information about the Everychild Foundation, to donate, or to learn more about Everychild’s grant recipients visit everychildfoundation.org.