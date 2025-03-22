HOLLYWOOD—I’m sorry I already see where this is headed on the ABC soap opera “General Hospital”. It is so obvious that Drew Cain is about to suffer some sort of strike on his life. Do I think the soap will kill Drew off? No, but if they did, it would be beyond ballsy, and a shock move that would skyrocket the soap if you asked me.

It feels like everyone on the soap hates the character right now and to be honest it is kind of annoying to say the least. Drew might be doing some slimy stuff, but the guy is not Valentin, Brennan, Sonny, Shiloh or I can keep naming a list of really terrible villains on the soap. I truly cannot with this Curtis versus Drew rivalry. It is more one-sided because Drew is trying to move on with his life, but Curtis, just keeps poking, poking and poking to the point that Curtis can truly go.

The character is annoying and he just feels forced into some scenes with other characters that does not feel authentic at all. Now Curtis even has Laura against Drew, when not too long ago it was Drew who actually played the VITAL ROLE IN RESCUING SPENCER from Victor Cassadine, but ok, let’s make Curtis a hero for doing absolutely nothing because why not. I love that Drew is blackmailing Portia; she is such a goody too shoes, who acts like she is holier than everyone else. No Portia you’re not, and the fact that you changed Heather’s medical results to fit your needs is bad, real bad, like lose your medical license as a result.

Even Ric Lansing can’t help her and has pushed her to play along with Drew for as long as possible because Curtis is going to flip his lid when he learns what is transpiring. Curtis hates secrets so imagine Trina’s reaction to discovering her mother has been using her powers for bad. One good thing is Trina is starting to move on from Spencer, after about a year of him being presumed dead. She shared her first kiss with Kai and I suspect it would not be a surprise if we see the return of Spencer sooner than later to cause a ripple in this budding romance.

With that said, Carly played with the dark side of Jack Brennan that landed her in the hospital. Why? Valentin drugged champagne that was meant for Jack, that Carly ingested. Jack is livid and Anna was made aware that Valentin might be in Port Charles, because he is. However, he didn’t expect to come face-to-face with the barrel of Sonny’s gun. Sonny has wanted some payback from Valentin for awhile now and this might be the beginning of the end of Valentin especially if Sonny discovers what is up with Carly because of this latest stunt.

Sasha is truly getting on my nerves making Willow seem like the enemy for her relationship with Drew. Hell, she wouldn’t even be with Drew if it wasn’t for Michael and you hooking up Sasha. Oh, you just don’t want people knowing that so you’re passing off a baby as if it belongs to Jason Quartermaine when we all know it’s a big, fat lie. Willow you were real close when you noted the timing of Sasha getting pregnant, but if you just went back a little you would have connected the dots that it is Michael’s child Sasha is carrying.

There is big drama in PC involving, Brooke Lynn and her baby she gave up for adoption. Like I said previously, Lulu Spencer is getting on my nerves also. She is always worried about other people’s business instead of her own. She was so ready to pounce on telling Dante the truth about Brooke Lynn getting pregnant with his child and giving the child up for adoption years ago.

Got to say it, that Amanda Setton should be penciled in for an Emmy nomination because her acting the past few weeks have been incredible. Lulu softened a bit when she discovered the whole truth, but that only pointed Brook Lynn to Lois who continued to lie about Gino being her biological son. It is only going to sting so much more once Gio, Brook Lynn and Dante learn the truth because a WHOLE LOT of lives are about to be changed in ways never expected.

However, the biggest blow is about to hit Brook Lynn. She confessed the truth to Chase that the father of her baby she gave up is Dante. That floored Chase and not in the way that Brook Lynn expected. I noted this secret coming out would be a test to their marriage and it is happening.

The question is whether this leads to Chase letting his dark side out. I would love to see him hookup with Lulu in a drunken state of rage, but would he do that to Dante? I don’t know, but I’d love to see an edgier Chase let his guard down a bit, and show the audience the character is not as perfect as he seems. Now if Chase keeps this secret for the sake of not blowing up his marriage that will be intriguing.

Valentin’s return has sparked Jack’s rage as Anna tries to tempers flames after that stunt involving Carly nearly dying. Yeah, Carly being killed off, not in a million years. However, things are quite fun watching.